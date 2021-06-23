Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Fluor posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.