Zacks: Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.22. Cigna posted earnings of $5.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.98. 35,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.71. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

