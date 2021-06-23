Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. 14,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,088. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

