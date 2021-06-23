Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TGP opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.