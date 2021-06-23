Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Rollins posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,215. Rollins has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Rollins by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Rollins by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

