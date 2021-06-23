Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

