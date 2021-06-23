Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.55 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $26.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 653,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $78,458.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,616,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $10,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

