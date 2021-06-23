Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $84.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $345.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

COLL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.