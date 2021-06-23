YVS.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $461,458.87 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $461,458.87 and $191,874.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001693 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00108673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00165122 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,458.22 or 0.99658098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002657 BTC.

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 811,856 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

