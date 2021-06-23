YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Hits $3.83 on Exchanges

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $74,754.19 and approximately $80,533.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00011339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00636491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078871 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars.

