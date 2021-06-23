Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,440. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.64.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

