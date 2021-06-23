Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $32,241.02 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 2,163,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

