Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

