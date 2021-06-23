Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.