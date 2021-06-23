Xend Finance (XEND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.44 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00105681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00151818 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,451.14 or 0.99919090 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003047 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

