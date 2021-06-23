W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $122.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $119.76 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $55.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $499.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.43 million to $511.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.71 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $502.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 539.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 667,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,294. The company has a market cap of $668.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

