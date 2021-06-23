Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $284.22 or 0.00845741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $96,635.63 and $3,510.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00079076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040123 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

