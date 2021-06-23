Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up to $56.83

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.83, but opened at $58.44. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 474 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.