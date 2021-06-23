Wootrade (WOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $81.72 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $282.07 million and $81.72 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.17 or 0.00644631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

