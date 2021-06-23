Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.38. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

