Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.