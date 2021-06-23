Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

WZZZY stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

