Wexford Capital LP Sells 15,595 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wexford Capital LP lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. 8,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $2,045,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

