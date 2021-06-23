Wexford Capital LP Sells 132,281 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,281 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Colfax worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,677 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 2,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,933. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

