Wexford Capital LP Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wexford Capital LP grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 265.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,255 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

