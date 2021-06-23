Wexford Capital LP Has $3.34 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $3,179,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. 15,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,605. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.