Wexford Capital LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,574 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,702. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.