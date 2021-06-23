Wexford Capital LP Buys 288,140 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288,140 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for about 2.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.51% of Antero Resources worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 49,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,210. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

