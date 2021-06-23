Wexford Capital LP Buys 115,063 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 412.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises approximately 0.9% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 46,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,711. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.