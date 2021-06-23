Wexford Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 183,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,407. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.