Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,980. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.