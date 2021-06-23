Wexford Capital LP Acquires 61,255 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 265.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

