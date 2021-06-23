Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,908 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

