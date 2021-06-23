Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $395,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,204,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.02 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

