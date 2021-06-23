Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,030 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

