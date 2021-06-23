Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
About Westhaven Gold
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.