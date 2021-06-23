Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

