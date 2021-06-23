Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. Analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.