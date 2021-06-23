Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $118,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

