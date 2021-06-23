Welltower (NYSE:WELL) versus iStar (NYSE:STAR) Head to Head Review

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 7 11 1 2.52 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $72.05, indicating a potential downside of 12.37%. iStar has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Welltower.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and iStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.61 billion 7.45 $978.84 million $3.56 23.10 iStar $530.95 million 2.57 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -21.38

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 16.82% 5.66% 2.91% iStar -4.55% -1.98% -0.44%

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Welltower pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Welltower has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Welltower beats iStar on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

