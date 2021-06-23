Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.41.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

