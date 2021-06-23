Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 26,415,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,403,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

