Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.22. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.