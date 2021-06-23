Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.22. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

