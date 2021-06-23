Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 155,456 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,456 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 3.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of CarMax worth $75,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. 15,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,616. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

