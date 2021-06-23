Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.
A number of analysts have issued reports on WRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
