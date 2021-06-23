WealthStone Inc. Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $396.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $399.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.