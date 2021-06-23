WealthStone Inc. Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

COP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

