WealthStone Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $396.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.63 and a 12 month high of $399.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

