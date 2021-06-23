WealthStone Inc. Invests $228,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

