WealthStone Inc. Acquires Shares of 818 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.85. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.