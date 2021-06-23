Wealthquest Corp Sells 413 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. 508,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

